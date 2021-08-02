Solving the Problems of Erosion on the Thai Coast

Thailand has more than 3,000 km of coastline covering 23 provinces and over 800 km of that coastline are currently suffering from sea erosion. There are 3 government agencies responsible for coastal supervision, namely the Marine Department, the Department of Public Works, the Town & Country Planning Department, and the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, these agencies have been actively working on the prevention and resolution of seawater erosion problems.

Some of the erosion is caused by inappropriate activity in coastal areas such as building construction, changing mangrove forests to shrimp farms, industrial development, and activities that can cause soil subsidence like water pumping and soil scooping. Other natural causes such as waves, strong tides and storms also cause erosion. The government agencies are proposing several approaches to solving the problem:

1. Use nature to help by planting mangrove forests, building beach forests, building coral reefs and planting sea grasses. Plant coastal crops, add sand at the beach, make sand sausages, and plant bamboo ridges. These methods are suitable for coastal areas with less dense communities and mild sea erosion problems.

2. By using engineering structures, such as building walls and breakwaters, and making sand trappings and beachheads. However these methods can affect neighbouring areas and cause ongoing erosion problems there. These methods are used to break the waves, trap sediment and hold onto a shoreline that has been severely eroded.

3. Use legal measures measures to help enforce proper use of the area by mobilising knowledge from experts in various fields such as geology and coastal engineering. Promote the capacity of operators to increase work efficiency, and encouraging the participation of the government, private, and local sectors to protect the coastline.

