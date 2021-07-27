Songkran listed as 1 of the top 3 festivals in Asia

Though Thailand couldn’t hold the Songkran Festival for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival has recently been selected as 1 of the top 3 festivals in Asia.

From a total of 37 festivals in Asia nominated to be ranked in the 2021 International Marine City Online Festival Forum hosted by South Korea, Thailand’s Songkran festival was selected in the top 3 along with the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in China, and Boryeongโบเรียง Mud Festival in South Korea.

The Songkran Festival in Thailand is considered one of the most famous festivals in the world. Each year, large numbers of foreign tourists visit the country to enjoy the Songkran festival.

The festival also generates a large amount of income for the country and has always been the symbol of Thailand’s tourism.

comments