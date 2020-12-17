Spider-Man got arrested in Bangkok for robbery charges

A man was arrested in Bangkok nicknamed Spider-Man but not your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

33-year old Somkid Taem-ngam got the nickname “Kid Spider-Man” after he was seen using a zipline to come down from a roof during a robbery.

Kid was earlier arrested back in 2016 and recently got out of jail. He was arrested today for stealing from several temples.

Police say they searched his apartment in the Bang Khunthien district and found objects that were reported as stolen. Police say they believe Kid stole valuables from Wat Phai Lom in Nakhon Pathom last week.

Kid was also planning more robberies with a friend who is expected to be discharged from prison soon.

Source: Thethaiger.com

