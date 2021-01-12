Statement from the Bureau of Royal Household

The Bureau of Royal Household (BRH) released a statement this morning that HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn was ill following yesterday’s minor accident after her highness fell to the ground during her daily morning exercise. Her highness injured both ankles.

Doctors at the Phramongkutklao Hospital has given her highness adequate treatment and advised that Princess Sirindhorn should refrain from royal activities for at least two months.

On behalf of the people of Hua Hin, we (HHT) would like to wish her highness quick recovery.

