Strict measures must be observed during festivities

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Thursday that local authorities can instigate the cancellation of any New Year festivities that fails to follow strict disease control measures required by the public health department.

“Strict measures must be in place while people enjoy themselves during the New Year celebrations. I don’t want people to suffer from Covid-19 after New Year. Everyone must cooperate for the sake of the country’s safety,” he said.

In addition, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday that activities that draw large crowds need approval from the authorities.

Source: Bangkok Post

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

comments