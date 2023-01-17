Suvarnabhumi Airport expects Chinese New Year travel boost

Suvarnabhumi Airport is preparing for higher passenger numbers ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays, projecting up to 140,000 daily arrivals.

Kittipong Kittikachorn, general manager of Suvarnabhumi Airport, said the airport anticipates around 1.8 million people to use its services during Chinese New Year celebrations from January 16-28, or about 139,000 passengers per day. During that time, some 1.3 million people are expected to use the airport’s international terminal, along with 454,000 domestic passengers.

The general manager noted that the airport has integrated with related agencies in anticipation of the increase in travelers during this period in order to efficiently facilitate the influx. Officials will implement measures to accommodate the higher numbers, such as adding check-in stations to reduce airport congestion for departures.

The airport has also increased personnel at passport check-in counters to assist the Immigration Bureau, instructed baggage operators to ensure that luggage is expediently transported, and arranged adequate personnel and equipment for available services.

With the number of passengers expected to rise during the next Spring holiday break, Kittipong is advising passengers of international flights to arrive at the airport three hours ahead of time and those flying domestically to show up two hours in advance. This is especially recommended for those with flights departing between 7-9 PM.

Interested parties can find more information by calling the AOT contact center hotline 1722, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

comments