TAT launches new tourism campaigns, forecasts 10 million arrivals in 2022

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced campaigns to help revitalise Thailand’s tourism sector and economy.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn has announced the opening of the “Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters” campaign, signalling the start of the TAT’s drive to revive the tourism industry. He said the TAT has developed a ’DASH’ approach to guide the entire agency toward the goal of revamping the tourism sector. The DASH model consists of:

“D” for “Domestic Travel” – prioritising domestic travel and focusing on both tourists and tourism operators.

“A” for “Accelerate Demand” – stimulating qualitative demand by prioritising safety in order to create consumer reputation and confidence, with an emphasis on high-income and high-quality consumers.

“S” for “Shape Supply” – enhancing tourism ecosystems by focusing on quality and sustainability. The TAT will focus on responsible tourism and digital tourism, which will result in long-term income distribution.

“H” for “Healing the Thai economy” – aiming to establish strong and sustainable growth in the tourism sector and revitalising the Thai economy through tourism that emphasises quality and safety.

According to the TAT governor, the campaign would highlight the country’s soft power assets along the 5F: 4M guidelines, which include Food, Film, Fashion, Festival, Fight, Music, Museum, Master, and Meta.

Meanwhile, the TAT will launch the ’Amazing Thailand Workplace Paradise’ program, with the aim of making Thailand the top destination for remote workers in the world. The campaign is expected to receive a positive response due to the increase in remote work activity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

TAT forecasts that the tourism industry will generate around 1.28 trillion baht and attract up to 10 million international arrivals this year. The domestic market is meanwhile projected to generate 656 billion baht, with 625 billion baht expected to come from the international market.

