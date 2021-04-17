THA Urges Hotels to Become Temporary “Hospitels”

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai Hotels Association (THA) is urging its members to become “hospitels” by turning their hotels into temporary hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients.

THA President Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi said the move aims to reduce crowdedness at hospitals and promote continuous care for Covid-19 patients after new cases increased rapidly since late March.

Hotels wishing to join the program will have pass the Ministry of Public Health’s criteria, including capacity of more than 30 rooms, pass the ASQ (alternative state quarantine) evaluation, have evidence of acknowledgement by surrounding communities.

Other guidelines are having one nurse for 20 patients, one IC (infection control) nurse, one doctor, one pharmacist, one radiologist and one clinical psychologist, have a digital thermometer and pulse oximeter for each patient, and a portable x-ray, and can take care of patients who have been hospitalized for 5-7 days and display no progression of symptoms.

