THAI AIRWAYS TO PICK UP SINOVAC DOSES

The first shipment of vaccine against COVID-19 for Thailand will be brought from China on a Thai Airways flight next week.

According to a statement by Thai Airways, “The cargo flight, numbered TG675, will depart Beijing in the morning of Feb. 24 and land at Suvarnabhumi Airport at around 11 am along with 200,000 doses of vaccine developed by Chinese firm Sinovac.”

Thai Airways director Chaiyapruk Didyasarin said a specific freezer and experts will be on board to ensure that the vaccine is kept in pristine condition during the flight.

We are deeply proud to participate in the mission to transport the vaccine against coronavirus to the Thais.

Health minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters that the shipment will undergo the mandatory inspection for formal approval before the doses can be distributed.

The government said it has ordered 2 million doses from Sinovac, which will be handed out to health professionals and vulnerable groups in the provinces hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Source: Khaosod English

