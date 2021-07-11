Thai army helps enforce night curfew amid rising infections

The Thai army is joining the police and other government personnel in enforcing a 14-day curfew in Bangkok and nine provinces, Supreme Commander Chalermpol Srisawat said on Sunday.

The military officers are taking part in enforcing the curfew, effective from the upcoming Monday between 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m., as part of the stepped-up measures to combat the surge in COVID-19 infections, Chalermpol said at a press conference.

Nearly 150 road checkpoints in Bangkok and surrounding provinces and four southern provinces are set up to minimize road travel during the night curfew, he said.

Thailand has been scrambling to contain a third wave of the pandemic since April. Fuelled by the more infectious Delta variant, the daily cases in the Southeast Asian country have continued to rise recently.

On Sunday, Thailand reported 9,539 new COVID-19 cases, the third consecutive day of over 9,000 confirmed cases, and 86 deaths, according to the country’s Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The new infections took the nation’s total number to 336,371 cases and 2,711 deaths.

