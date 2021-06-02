Thai cabinet approves new speed limits

The cabinet has approved new speed limits in order to bring Thailand’s traffic conditions in line with international standards.

The new speed limits for Bangkok, Pattaya or community areas are:

– 60 kilometres per hour (kph) for trucks weighing up to 2.2 tonnes, buses with more than 15 passengers, school buses and motorcycles.

– 45kph for vehicles in tow and small four- or three-wheel vehicles.

In areas outside Bangkok or Pattaya:

– 80kph for trucks up to up to 2,200kg, buses with more than 15 passengers.

– 70kph for school buses and motorcycles.

– 55kph for vehicles being towed, and for small four- or three-wheel vehicles.

The speed limits for roads with at least two lanes of the same direction and dividers:

– 80kph for trucks weighing over 2,200kg and buses with more than 15 passengers.

– 80kph for school buses and motorcycles.

65kph for cars in tow and small four- or three-wheel vehicles.

The speed limit on expressways:

– 90kph for trucks over 2,200kg, buses with more than 15 passengers, and school buses. The speed limit drops to 80kph on flyovers and in tunnels.

– 65kph for vehicles in tow.

According to deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Taisaranakull, the new speed limits will now be sent to Council of State for legal ratification.

 

