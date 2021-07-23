Thai Government Asks Universities and Schools to Reduce Tuition Fees

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Ministry of the Higher Education Science Research and Innovation has asked universities and schools to reduce their tuition fees by up to 50%, to help families cope with the difficult situation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Anek Laothammatas said the government will also provide subsidies to the universities and schools where needed, after the Cabinet approved reduced fees and subsidies to ease the financial burden for many parents.

He said the government will subsidize 60% of the reductions and the rest will be covered by the universities. The measure will be launched in the new term, which commences early next month. Privately-run universities will be also asked to register education funds for students and lend equipment to students for online learning.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the assistance also extends to schools under the Education Ministry and will cover all student groups, including the disabled and the underprivileged. The measure, similar to that offered to the universities, has yet to be finalized. Details will be hammered out at next week’s Cabinet meeting.

