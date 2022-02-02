Thai government says it remains committed to fighting corruption

The Thai government remains committed to fighting corruption, according to government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

Mr. Thanakorn said the fight against corruption is part of the government’s national agenda and that anti-corruption laws have been seriously enforced.

Mr. Thanakorn was speaking in reference to the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2021, announced by Transparency International last month.

The report gave Thailand a score of 35 out of 100 ranking it in 110th out of 180 countries and territories.

The score saw Thailand drop from 104th from the same report a year earlier, where it also scored one more point.

Thailand’s score was below the global average of 45.

The report said that countries in the Asia-Pacific region needed to do more to tackle corruption.

As for other ASEAN nations, Singapore (4th), Malaysia (62), Vietnam (87th) and Indonesia (96th) all ranked higher than Thailand, while the Philippines (117th), Laos (128th), Myanmar (140th) and Cambodia (157th) were below Thailand. Brunei was not included in the report.

