Thai govt approves Moderna vaccine – paving way for COVID-19 jabs at private hospitals

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given emergency use authorisation for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the FDA said on Thursday (May 13).

The use of the vaccine is valid for one year from May 13.

The approval paves the way for private hospitals to start selling vaccines to people in Thailand.

Previously, Thailand’s Private Hospital Association said it would charge a standard price, likely no more than 3,000 baht per person. The price would include both doses of the vaccine as well as insurance and VAT.

To date, the FDA have approved from Sinovac Biotec, Astrazeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, as well the Sputnik vaccine from Gamaleya.

These vaccines are being used in the government’s free vaccination program, while the private hospitals in Thailand have been granted permission to use vaccines from Moderna and Sinopharm.

The Government Pharmaceuticals Organization will procure the vaccines on behalf of the private hospitals as the pharmaceutical will only sell direct to governments and not private companies.

