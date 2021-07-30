Thai govt launches crackdown on fake news and fearmongering

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Royal Gazette has published an announcement banning the distribution of fake news or information causing public fear or misunderstanding and affecting national stability across all media platforms, in compliance with Section 9 of the emergency decree.

According to the announcement, if false content is spread online, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) is required to instruct internet service providers to check IP addresses and immediately suspend services.

The ISPs must report the details of their findings to the NBTC, which is required to lodge complaints promptly and submit evidence to police.

ISPs who fail to comply with the order will be considered to have failed to follow the requirements of their operating licenses and the NBTC will take further action against them.

Meanwhile, the government is considering extending the COVID-19 lockdown in 13 “dark red” provinces for another two weeks, as daily new infections continue to soar.

comments