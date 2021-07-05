Thai Health Ministry Assures 10 Million Doses for July

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has announced that at least 10 million doses of vaccine will be secured for distribution in July, to be delivered on a weekly basis, ensure uninterrupted vaccinations and to prevent inoculation appointments having to be postponed.

According to the ministry, state-provision of inoculation covers vaccines from Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm. The government has also negotiated with other manufacturers to buy vaccines suitable for other population segments, such as young children.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said experts in Thailand are conducting research into the administration of a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, to boost immunity. If the study concludes that a third dose is appropriate, the ministry will consider providing it.

Meanwhile, a Thai Airways International (THAI) cargo flight, carrying a further one million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China, arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport yesterday. It was the third such flight.

