Thai Immigration to Introduce Facial And Fingerprint Recognition at All Airports and Border Checkpoints

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau is introducing facial and fingerprint identification Biometrics system to enhance security at checkpoints nationwide. The system works by scanning the fingerprint or face of the person trying to enter or leave the country.

Speaking ahead of the official launch of the new system at Phuket Airport earlier this month, police spokesman Kritsana Pattanacharoen said: “The system will be ready to use from July 1 when there will be more than 2,000 machines installed at immigration checkpoints around Thailand.

“This system can identify people and helps detect fake passports. Thailand is the fifth country in Asia that has installed this biometrics ID system.” Thai media reported the new biometric system has cost the Immigration Bureau an estimated 2.1 billion baht. The new system will put an end to days of people who are blacklisted from Thailand either re-entering Thailand on fake passports or returning to their home country, changing their name and re-entering on a passport in their new name.

It should also help prevent people who are wanted overseas from entering Thailand. The facial and fingerprint recognition machines will eventually be rolled out at at 170 sea, land and airport borders nationwide, replacing the old technology that is used currently

comments