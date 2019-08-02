Thai PM Spoke to the Media about today’s Bangkok Blasts

15.00 PM: Thai PM @prayutofficial spoke to the media about today’s #BangkokBlasts asking people for help and send in pics if they have anything, not to jump to conclusions and orders security to be ramped up in the city.

He was asked by foreign media whether the Bangkok blasts are intended to damage Thailand image as it is holding the ASEAN Foreign Minister Meeting, the PM says his country has an obligation to keep things safe and not “let bad people be among Thai society.”

Thailand’s prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha admits it’s not a good look for the new government that several bombs exploded in multiple locations across Bangkok while foreign ministers from around the world were attending security talks in Bangkok.

