Thai PM orders one month closure of worker camps in Bangkok

(Xinhua) — Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Friday that temporary closure will be applied to specific clusters to stem domestic spreads of COVID-19.

Prayut said construction worker camps in Bangkok and surrounding provinces together with selected sites in four southern provinces will be closed down for a month effective from the upcoming Monday.

He further rejected pressure to put Bangkok under a full lockdown despite increasing local infection rates.

The capital has suffered by far from the highest infections among all provinces in Thailand since the beginning of the third wave.

