Thai PM quarantined after contact with COVID-19 infected person

BANGKOK, July 5 (Xinhua) — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was sent to quarantine after contacting a businessperson who tested positive for COVID-19, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Monday.

Prayut, who has been already fully vaccinated, was found standing close to Veerasak Pisanuwong, chairman of the Surin Chamber of Commerce, for a selfie photo during Thursday’s visit to the Phuket Sandbox reopening campaign in the southern Thailand’s island province.

The prime minister, who has tested negative so far, is being quarantined at a private place and working from there, the government spokesman said.

The country reported 6,166 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the total to 289,223 infections and 2,276 deaths.

