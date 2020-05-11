Thai provinces ordered to tight screen everyone traveling from Phuket

Phuket is now on a serious watch list according to the Interior Ministry. Provincial governors have been put on high alert to tight screen everyone arriving from Phuket. They also been instructed to immediately quarantine anyone suspected of being infected with the virus.

Interior Ministry’s permanent secretary Chalerm Promlet has issued instructions to provincial governors after some people, who had been traveling from Phuket, tested positive for the virus when they arrived at their home provinces.

Chalerm also ordered provincial governors to grant entry to these returnees saying that many have lost their jobs in Phuket, provided that they are thoroughly screened and has not been infected by Covid-19.

More than fifty thousand people from Phuket have now registered to leave the island with no prospects for employment as tourists are not allowed to return to the island until further notice.

Source: Thai PBS World

Photo: Phuket People’s Voice

