Thai rice wins world best award

The annual World’s Best Rice Award 2020 competition saw rice from Thailand again winning as it had done for the last six years, with once sharing the top spot with Cambodia.

Held on December 1-3, this was a large gathering of rice producers from all over the world that included Cambodia, Philippines, United States and Vietnam. The annual meeting was attended by representatives of rice-producing countries who brought their best rice to be judged for the best-quality rice grown of each year.

The Thai government agriculture agency said that winning this year’s award reaffirmed the high standard of Thai export rice in the world market and augured well for the continuing growth of the country’s large export industry.

The agency says the Government continues to follow the Thai Rice Strategy 2020-2024 policy, setting the goal for Thailand to be among the leaders in rice production and marketing.

The strategy requires provincial agricultural agencies to report their rice production progress every three months as well as to work together.

