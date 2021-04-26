Thailand aiming to procure 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this year

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s COVID-19 vaccine procurement target is 100 million doses this year. Currently, the country has 2.5 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine and is planning to order another 1 million doses, which should arrive in the middle of next month.

Some 26 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being produced in Thailand, will be ready between June and August. Another 35 million doses will be delivered between September and December.

The country is planning to procure 35 million more doses. The private sector is to help the government in procuring 10 million to 15 million doses of Pfizer and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines, which will be administered to their employees.

From February 28 to April 25, 1,149,666 doses were given to Thai people in 77 provinces, with 972,204 people receiving their first shots, and 177,462 people receiving their second shots.

Concerning the supply of antiviral drug favipiravir, used in treating COVID-19 patients, the Facebook page of Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, posted a message at about 1 a.m. today (Apr 26), saying two million favipiravir tablets have arrived from Narita International Airport in Japan to Thailand.

The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) will distribute them to health facilities according to the Public Health Emergency Operation Center’s allocation plan. Thailand is set to receive another 1 million favipiravir tablets next month. The GPO will also order two million to three million more tablets.

