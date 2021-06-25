Thailand approves Pfizer vaccine – 20 million doses expected this year

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced it has approved the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

The vaccine can be used in people over 12 years of age, the FDA said.

The approval makes it the sixth COVID-19 vaccine approved in Thailand, senior health official Paisan Dankhum said in a statement.

The other vaccines approved for use in Thailand are AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Sinopharm.

Thailand has ordered 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and expects to receive it by the end of the year.

The FDA said the Pfizer vaccine will be given in two doses, 21 days apart.

