Thailand bans people from wearing sunscreen at national parks

Thailand has announced a ban on people wearing sunscreen in its national parks.

The ban comes after officials from the Department of National Parks said that chemicals in sunscreen can have a devastating effect on coral and marine life.

The ban concerns sunscreen which includes the chemicals Oxybenzone, Octinoxate, 4-Methylbenzyl and Butylparaben.

The ban, which is effective immediately, has already been published in the Royal Gazette, which confirms it to law.

Anyone found violating the ban faces a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the authorities intend to enforce the sunscreen ban.

