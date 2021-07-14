Thailand bans talking on trains as precaution against COVID-19

Thailand’s Department of Rail Transport (DRT) has requested that passengers no longer talk on trains in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As well as wearing face masks and making sure they socially distance, passengers should not talk to one another or on the telephone, the DRT chief Kittiphan Panchan said.

Passengers are also required to use hand sanitizer at the start and end of their journey and ‘check in’ using the Thai Chana smartphone app.

Rail services which normally operate between 9pm and 4am will also be reduced, Workpoint News reported.

The new measures are in line with the restrictions announced by the Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) which affect Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala and Songkhla.

The new measures concerning rail travel will be in place until at least July 25.

This post was republished with permission from ASEAN NOW formerly Thaivisa.com

comments