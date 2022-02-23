Thailand eases entry requirements for tourists – scraps day 5 RT-PCR test

Thailand’s COVID-19 taskforce has announced the easing of some of the entry requirements for tourists visiting the country.

The easing of measures is in relation to the testing and insurance requirements for people entering Thailand as part of the Test & Go scheme.

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has confirmed that from March, people visiting Thailand will longer need to take a second RT-PCR test on day 5 of their stay.

Instead, they will only need to take a self administered ATK test.

This means that anyone booking Test & Go from March does not need to book a second hotel night on day 5 of their stay as is the case currently.

Meanwhile, the requirement for COVID-19 insurance coverage has been lowered to $20,000 per person from the current $50,000.

The changes are expected to be effective from March 1 onwards.

The move comes after various figures and associations from the tourism sector called on the government to ease entry requirements.

Tourism chiefs had argued that data had shown the number of positive cases found during the second RT-PCR test on day 5 was lower than those found among the local population.

The tourism sector also bemoaned the additional cost and burden caused by the mandatory day 5 test for both tourists and hoteliers.

