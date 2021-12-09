Thailand ends use of photocopied I.D. cards and house books

The requirement for photocopies of the citizen I.D. card and the house registration booklet for public services has officially been brought to an end with the voiding of the requirement now declared in the Government Gazette.

For instances where the photocopies are necessary, public officials are to make the photocopies without charging the service receiver.

The website of the Royal Thai Government Gazette has publicized an announcement by the Department of Provincial Administration retracting the practice of public offices requesting photocopies of the citizen I.D. card and the house registration booklet from people contacting the offices for various affairs. The move is aimed at accommodating the transformation to digital government and at facilitating convenience for the public.

The retraction has taken effect. People visiting state agencies to submit various applications or acquire state approvals, as well as those seeking to make reports and registrations or engaging in other affairs, will no longer be required to present photocopies of the two documents. However, in cases where it is necessary, the public official facilitating the service will be the one to make the photocopy and no charges will be incurred.

In instances of the power of attorney being used, the agent will need to supply the signed photocopy of the POA granter’s I.D. card.

