Thailand expects to welcome 200,000 Saudi tourists in 2022

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has set goals for penetrating various markets in Saudi Arabia and attracting Saudi travelers to Thailand.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn plans to bring representatives from the private sector in fields such as tourism and hospitality to attend a roadshow in the Middle Eastern kingdom.

The Thai government expects to attract at least 200,000 Saudis to Thailand and generate 20 billion baht in revenue this year.

Previously, the Saudi government only allowed its citizens to visit Thailand for medical treatment and official business and governmental affairs. Pleasure visits were strictly prohibited.

Thailand welcomed nearly 37,000 Saudis in 2019, generating about 3.2 billion baht in revenue.

The administration has sent a draft memorandum of understanding on tourism cooperation to its Saudi counterpart.

The draft agreement involves policies that will simplify the process of visa issuance. It also extends how long Thai pilgrims can stay in Saudi Arabia for tourism purposes after completing their hajj pilgrimage.

NNT

comments