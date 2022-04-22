Thailand drops all testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers

Some good news for people wanting to visit Thailand.

On Friday (April 22), Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved a further easing of entry rules for people entering the country.

From May 1, fully vaccinated visitors will no longer need to take an RT-PCR test on arrival and no longer need to book a hotel room for their first night.

Instead, it is only recommended that visitors take a self ATK test during their stay if they show symptoms.

Visitors will still need to submit their proof of vaccination and insurance to the Thailand Pass system prior to traveling.

The required insurance coverage amount has also been reduced to $10,000.

Unvaccinated travellers will still be required to book a hotel and take an RT-PCR test on day 5 of their stay.

The new measures will come into effect after publication in the Royal Gazette.

This is a developing story. This post will be updated without notice.

