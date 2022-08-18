Thailand has welcomed over 4 million tourists so far this year

More than 4 million foreign tourists have arrived in Thailand this year, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has reported.

According to the report released on Wednesday (Aug 17) a total of 4,015,504 people arrived in Thailand between Jan 1 to Aug 16.

Throughout August, Thailand received an average of 42,000 foreign tourists per day.

“TAT predicts that by August 31, the number of foreign tourists visiting Thailand will have reached 4.5 million,” said TAT Governor Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn.

TAT maintains its target of attracting 10 million foreign tourists to Thailand by 2022, with at least 1 million foreign tourists expected to arrive in the country in August and September.

Between October and December, TAT predicts that 1.5 million tourists per month will arrive in the country.

TAT says foreign tourists will generate approximately 625.8 billion baht in revenue, while the domestic tourism market is expected to generate 656 billion baht in revenue.

The top five countries with the highest number of arrivals to Thailand between January 1 and August 16, 2022 were:

1. Malaysia 526,051 people

2. India 395,025 people

3. Laos 218,043 people

4. Singapore 213,523 people

5. UK 193,003 people

Meanwhile, the top five entry points to Thailand were:

1. Suvarnabhumi Airport – 2,287,684 people

2. Phuket Airport – 666,475

3. Don Mueang Airport – 252,444

4. Sadao checkpoint – 179,541

5. Nong Khai – 104,156

