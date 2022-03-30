Thailand is the most searched for destination in the world: Agoda

Thailand is currently the most searched destination in the world, according to new data released by Agoda.

According to the travel booking platform, there was a 500% spike in searches for Thailand in the first quarter of the new year to date.

The data hints at a possible improvement to Thailand’s tourism industry, left decimated due to the pandemic.

Agoda said most searches about Thailand had been from people in Japan (#1), the United States (#2) and Singapore (#3), following the introduction of initiatives such as Thailand Pass and the Sandbox program.

There was also interest from the United Kingdom (#4), France (#5) and Switzerland (#6), while South Korea (#7), Maldives (#8), Philippines (#9) and Indonesia (#10) made up the top ten.

Agoda has announced that its booking system has now been integrated with Thailand Pass in order to help streamline bookings and reduce room for error or delays.

“While the government has made great efforts to help streamline the booking experience for travellers gearing to get back out there, with Test & Go, Sandbox and Thailand Pass, it can be daunting and time consuming for international travellers to keep track of these requirements, and the processes needed. That’s why Agoda has worked on integrating its booking data seamlessly to the Thailand Pass platform in order to help travellers upload booking details automatically, reducing the room for human error,” said Damien Pfirsch, Chief Commercial Officer of Agoda.

Noticeable by their absence were searches from China and Russia, with the Chinese government still implementing a travel ban for both inbound and outbound tourism, while the war with Ukraine and ongoing sanctions has impacted the arrival of tourists from Russia.

