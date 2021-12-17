Thailand launches 1st 5G smart hospital

(Xinhua) — Thailand on Thursday launched a new 5G smart hospital project at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok, marking the first-of-its-kind in Thailand and the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region.

With the help of Chinese tech company Huawei, patients administered in Siriraj Hospital will be able to access a full package of digital services such as 5G ambulance, cloud-based AI diagnoses and telemedicine.

The project, jointly established by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), Siriraj Hospital, and Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., aims to bring a more efficient and convenient experience to patients and promote the hospital to become a model for smart hospitals in Thailand and the region.

“Today is an important first step in the utilization of digital technologies and 5G in the medical field. This will help reduce processes for medical personnel, decrease overall risk, and will improve the effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare for patients,” Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said at the event.

Meanwhile, Siriraj Hospital and Huawei will establish a Joint Innovation Lab with the goal to innovate new 5G applications. Currently, the two have started piloting portable medical boxes, unmanned vehicles, medical carts, and smart hospital beds based on 5G technology. Around 30 5G medical applications are expected to be incubated and promoted nationwide next year.

Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang highly praised the China-Thailand 5G cooperation so far, saying “it has become a model for the region, helping Thailand become the first country in Southeast Asia to launch 5G for commercial use.”

“China is glad to work together with Thailand to address common challenges and drive economic development, and will keep supporting companies like Huawei in improving the lives of Thai and Chinese people through concepts such as Smart Hospitals,” he added.

Digital transformation of the medical industry is one of the important parts of Thailand 4.0 Strategy. Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei in September, with the goal to primarily utilize 5G technology to boost the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

