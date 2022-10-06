Thailand named among Top 3 Best Countries in the World by Readers of Condé Nast Traveler

Distinctions for the kingdom in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 also include Bangkok at No. 4 on ‘Best Cities in the World’ list, and Chiva-Som at No. 1 on ‘The Best Destination Spas in the World’ list.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to report that in the just-announced Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2022, Thailand was named No. 3 on the ‘Top Countries in the World’ list and Bangkok No. 4 on the ‘Best Cities in the World’ list, while many Thai islands, hotels, and resorts also placed highly on other ‘best of’ lists.

With its 3rd place spot among the ranking of 48 ‘Top Countries in the World’, Thailand was only one of two Southeast Asian countries to make the top 10. The kingdom scored 90.46, after Portugal (91.22) in first place and Japan (91.17) in second, and ahead of Singapore (90.09) in fourth.

Similarly, Bangkok was only one of two Southeast Asian cities to appear on the list of the 10 ‘Best Cities in the World’. The Thai capital placed in 4th spot with a score of 89.36, after San Miguel de Allende in Mexico (92.94) in 1st spot, Singapore (89.49) in 2nd, and Victoria in Canada (89.46) in 3rd.

On the list of the 10 ‘Top Islands’ in Asia, Ko Samui was named 3rd with a score of 92.13, Phuket was 5th (90.88) and the Phi Phi Islands was 10th (76.41).

The list of ‘The Best Resorts in the World’ saw Rosewood Phuket named 11th best out of a total of 50 resorts.

The list of ‘The Best Hotels in the World’ saw two Thailand properties featured among the total of 50 hotels. These were The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok in 20th place, and Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River in 48th place.

On the list of ‘The Best Destination Spas in the World’, Chiva-Som in Hua Hin was named in the No. 1 spot with a score of 99.57, and Kamalaya Wellness Sanctuary & Holistic Spa on Ko Samui was named in the No. 4 spot with 99.01.

On the list of ‘The Best Train Trips in the World’, the Eastern & Oriental Express, A Belmond Train, Southeast Asia journey from Singapore to Bangkok was named 8th best out of a total of 20 train journeys.

There were five Thai properties included on the list of ‘The Best Hotels in South-east Asia’. These were The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok in 1st place (99.45), Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River in 3rd (99.04), Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok in 5th (98.65), Capella Bangkok in 7th (98.49), and COMO Metropolitan Bangkok in 8th place with a score of 98.20.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 also featured Thailand-specific lists – ‘The Top 15 Resorts in Thailand’ and the top resorts in Thailand under ‘The Best Resorts in the World’ listings by country and region.

The list of ‘The Top 15 Resorts in Thailand’ was as follows:

1. Rosewood Phuket (99.49)

2. Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort in Chiang Rai (97.63)

3. COMO Point Yamu in Phuket (96.62)

4. The Nai Harn in Phuket (96.62)

5. Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa (96.52)

6. Angsana Laguna Phuket (96.51)

7. The Slate in Phuket (96.09)

8. Anantara Hua Hin Resort (95.46)

9. The Sarojin in Khao Lak (94.74)

10. Banyan Tree Samui (94.73)

11. Anantara Chiang Mai Resort (94.59)

12. Trisara in Phuket (93.16)

13. Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf & Spa Resort (92.02)

14. Pimalai Resort & Spa in Ko Lanta (91.94)

15. Avani+ Samui Resort (91.65)

The list of the top resorts in Thailand under ‘The Best Resorts in the World’ was as follows:

1. Rosewood Phuket

2. Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort in Chiang Rai

3. COMO Point Yamu in Phuket

4. The Nai Harn in Phuket

5. Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa

6. Angsana Laguna Phuket

7. The Slate in Phuket

8. Anantara Hua Hin Resort

9. The Sarojin in Khao Lak

10. Banyan Tree Samui

comments