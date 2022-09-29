Thailand Named the Best Country in the World for Wellness Retreats

Thailand ranks first among the best countries in the world for wellness retreats, according to the Travel Daily News website, which is daily travel and tourism news portal for the Asia-Pacific market.

The list of the countries that are best for going on a wellness retreat is based on research into Tripadvisor reviews by leisure website Slingo.

Thailand, with a total wellness retreat score of 9.5/10, is cited as the ideal destination for anyone in search of a wellness retreat. Often known as the spa capital of Asia, Thailand is home to some of the most therapeutic and luxurious retreats in the world. In second place is Indonesia with a total wellness retreat score of 8.5/10, followed by the Maldives, Mexico, and India.

The research also looked at countries with the highest-rated wellness activities. Maldives comes first on this list. In terms of sheer numbers, there were 29 total spa and wellness activities. However, 88.73 percent of those were rated four stars and higher.

Thailand, in second place, has a total of 2,673 wellness and spa activities available to choose from. When those are filtered to four-star ratings and higher, 73.03 percent of those activities remain. The top-rated activity was from Ocean Sound in Ko Tao, Surat Thani province, offering professional yoga and Pilates classes.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha was pleased with the report on Thailand’s ranking as the world’s top country for wellness retreats. Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs Anucha Burapachaisri said that the Prime Minister thanked both the public and private sectors for their cooperation in upgrading Thailand’s health tourism to international standards, and this has boosted a favorable image of the country.

