Thailand Pass Hotel & Swab (TPHS): New system to shorten time tourists wait for COVID-19 test results

Thailand’s COVID-19 task force on Friday (Feb 11) approved the Thailand Pass Hotel & Swab System (TPHS), which aims to expedite the issuing of COVID-19 test results to tourists.

TPHS works in conjunction with Thailand Pass and will complement Test & Go, said Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

TPHS will monitor the movement of tourists after they arrive in Thailand and will provide them with the results of their COVID-19 tests more quickly than had been possible previously.

“We want to make sure that tourists entering Thailand are tracked and informed of the test results as soon as possible,” Dr. Taweesilp said.

Dr Taweesilp said that from July to October 2021 more than 65,000 people entered Thailand.

However, after the Test & Go scheme was implemented Thailand saw a five fold increase in the number of arrivals, with 321,752 visitors arriving in the country in November and December last year.

Meanwhile, Dr Taweesilp also announced that the CCSA approved reducing the price of antigen test kits and RT-PCR tests.

From March 1, antigen test kits will cost 55 baht from 80 baht, while RT-PCR tests will cost 900 baht from 1,200 baht.

