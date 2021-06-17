Thailand procuring COVID-19 vaccines from more manufacturers

BANGKOK (NNT) – The government is adjusting its COVID-19 vaccine procurement plan according to the situation, aiming to inoculate 50 million people, or 70 percent of the Thai population. Recently, the government began procuring COVID-19 vaccine doses from six more manufacturers.

Thailand is mainly using the AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines at this time. The government has secured 61 million AstraZeneca doses, the most used vaccine in the country, with support from Siam Bioscience, a manufacturing facility producing the AstraZeneca vaccine. Two batches, totalling 1,917,600 doses, have already been delivered, and another batch is to arrive today (June 16).

As for the Sinovac vaccine, 10 batches have arrived since February this year, totalling 7.5 million doses. The country received the latest batch of 1 million doses on June 10. The Ministry of Public Health plans to order 3 million or 5 million more Sinovac doses each month.

The Ministry of Public Health has also approved the order of 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer has submitted documents to register its vaccine with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is now in the consideration process.

The fourth vaccine is the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson. The government has approved an order of 5 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine, with the FDA having approved its registration in March.

The Sinopharm vaccine is the fifth vaccine. It is an alternative vaccine procured by the Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA). Agencies and organizations, such as local and provincial administrative organizations, can order the Sinopharm doses, which will be given to employees and local people without charge.

The sixth vaccine is from Moderna. It is an alternative vaccine procured by the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) for distribution to private hospitals. The Moderna vaccine registration has received FDA approval, and it is now going through a cost assessment.

In addition, KinGen Biotech has submitted documents to register the Sputnik V vaccine with the FDA, but it has yet to be approved due to insufficient information related to safety, quality and evidence of production. The FDA has notified the company about the issue on three occasions.

