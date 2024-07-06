Thailand ranked 6th best place for expats

Thailand has been named the sixth best place for expats to live, according to the Expat Insider 2024 report from InterNations.

This ranking marks the second consecutive year that Thailand has held this position, highlighting its continued appeal to expatriates from around the world.

The Expat Insider survey, conducted by InterNations from February 1 to February 29, 2024, gathered responses from over 12,500 expatriates representing 175 nationalities and living in 174 countries or territories. The survey aimed to assess expats’ satisfaction with various aspects of life abroad, including quality of life, ease of settling in, working conditions, personal finance, and essential services.

Global rankings and Thailand’s performance

Panama secured the top spot in this year’s rankings, with 82% of its expat population expressing happiness with their lives in the Central American country. Most expats in Panama cited financial reasons, retirement, or a desire for a better quality of life as their primary motivations for relocating. Following Panama, Mexico, Indonesia, Spain, and Colombia rounded out the top five destinations.

Thailand’s sixth-place ranking reflects its strong performance across several indices. Brazil, Vietnam, the Philippines, and the UAE completed the top ten. Notably, Indonesia made a significant leap from 13th place last year to third place this year, driven by its low costs, friendly locals, and favorable work-life balance.

At the other end of the spectrum, Kuwait ranked last (53rd), followed by Turkey, Finland, Germany, Canada, Norway, Italy, Malta, Ireland, and the UK, all of which struggled with various factors contributing to lower expat satisfaction.

Thailand’s strengths

Thailand performed well in several key areas that contributed to its high ranking. The country ranked eighth in the Personal Finance Index, with expats rating factors such as the general cost of living, satisfaction with their financial situation, and whether their disposable household income is sufficient to lead a comfortable life.

In the Ease of Settling In Index, Thailand achieved sixth place. Expats in Thailand reported high levels of satisfaction with their social lives, personal support networks, and the ease of making friends. Additionally, Thailand was praised for its welcoming culture and the friendliness of its local population towards foreign residents.

Thailand also ranked highly in the Leisure Options category, coming in fifth overall. This category reflects the variety and quality of recreational activities available to expats. The country’s rich cultural heritage and vibrant social scene contribute significantly to expats’ overall satisfaction.

The Culture & Welcome subcategory saw Thailand in seventh place, indicating that expats feel at home and find it relatively easy to adapt to the local culture. In the Finding Friends subcategory, Thailand was ranked eighth, with many expats reporting ease in forming new social connections.

The Local Friendliness subcategory saw Thailand in ninth place, with expats praising the general friendliness of the Thai population and their positive attitude towards foreign residents.

One of Thailand’s most notable achievements in the survey was its first-place ranking in the Housing category.

Expats highlighted the affordability of housing in Thailand and the ease of finding suitable accommodation.

