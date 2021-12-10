Thailand ranks 5th in 2021 Global Health Security Index

Thailand has been ranked in 5th place, and 1st place in Asia, in the 2021 Global Health Security Index.

The Index ranks 195 countries according to how well they are prepared to deal with future health emergencies such as pandemics and epidemics.

The Index, which is carried out by Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) and the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, with research by Economist Impact, found that most countries remain unprepared for large scale medical emergencies.

The Index revealed steps taken by countries to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic based on several indicators such as the health system, rapid response to the healthcare crisis, compliance with international norms, and risk environment.

The Index found 80% of countries have no plan for distributing vaccines or medications during an emergency, while 70% lack sufficient capacity hospital capacity, clinics and health centres.

Thailand ranked in 5h place overall with a score of 68.2, which was more than double the global average.

“COVID-19 offers a devastating illustration of how poor pandemic preparedness and response can impact health and security at every level—local, national and global,” said NTI Co-Chair and CEO Ernest J. Moniz.

“The stakes are high, and world leaders need to act. Biological risks are growing in frequency, and all countries need more investment in durable capabilities to address these risks.”

Top of the overall rankings of was the United States. with score of 75.9, followed by Australia and Finland.

