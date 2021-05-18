Thailand records highest daily COVID-19 related deaths

BANGKOK, May 18 (Xinhua) — Thailand reported 35 COVID-19 related deaths over the last 24 hours, the highest daily record since the start of the pandemic, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said Tuesday.

The total death toll has risen to 649, with more than 500 recorded during the third wave.

The country also reported 2,473 new COVID-19 cases, with 2,450 domestic and 23 imported, raising the total tally to 113,555, according to CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin.

Some 680 of the new domestic cases were detected in prisons via mass testing, Taweesin said.

With 873 new cases, Bangkok still ranked the highest among all provinces in Thailand regarding COVID-19 transmissions.

As the capital is still in a severe situation, the government has planned to vaccinate 70 percent of the residents in Bangkok within two months to contain the outbreak.

Around 42,988 patients are currently under medical treatment, of which 1,150 are in critical conditions, he said.

As of Monday, over 2.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines haven been administered in the country, official data showed.

