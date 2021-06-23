Thailand registers record-high daily COVID-19 deaths

BANGKOK, June 23 (Xinhua) — Thailand registered a record-high of 51 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

It was the highest single-day death tally since May 27 when 47 fatalities were recorded, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said.

The country’s death toll now stands at 1,744, of which more than 1,600 were recorded since April 1, the start of the third wave.

Thailand reported 3,174 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total caseload to 228,539, Taweesin said.

Thailand has already administered over 8.1 million doses of vaccine. Eight percent of the entire population have received their first dose, while over 3 percent have been fully vaccinated.

The targeted inoculation of 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month will be met, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reaffirmed on Wednesday.

