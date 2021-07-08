Thailand reports new daily record of 75 COVID-19 deaths

BANGKOK, July 8 (Xinhua) — Thailand on Thursday reported a new daily record of 75 deaths from COVID-19, taking the death toll to 2,462 since the pandemic began, official data showed.

The Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the country’s COVID-19 task force, also reported 7,058 new cases, the second highest daily case tally, raising the total number of infections to 308,230.

Due to a rise in the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, Thailand is expected to see up to 10,000 new daily cases soon, according to the CCSA.

In capital Bangkok, the epicenter of a months-long surge in infections, the Delta variant has become the dominant coronavirus variant, which accounted for 52 percent of new cases from June 28 to July 2.

