Thailand reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 infections – a new daily record

Thailand reported 2,070 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic started, as the country struggles with a third wave of infections, the most severe it has faced up to now.

Health officials also confirmed four new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 121, while the cumulative total number of infections now stands at 50,183.

Health officials also said that 352 hospitalised patients were severely ill, with 91 patients needing ventilators to breath.

Of the patients needing ventilators, 37 were in Bangkok, 8 in Samut Prakan, 6 in Chonburi, 5 in Nonthaburi, 4 in Pathum Thani, 3 each in Chiang Mai and Samut Sakorn, 2 each in Nakhon Sawan, Ayutthaya and Prachuap Khiri Khan. There are also 19 provinces each with a patient on a ventilator.

comments