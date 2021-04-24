Thailand reports over 2,800 new COVID-19 infections

Thailand reported 2,839 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, a record number of new cases in the country’s third wave of infection, bringing total infections to 53,022 cases.

Eight new deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of fatalities to 129 since the pandemic started last year.

Those who died were aged between 48 and 89 and all had underlying health conditions.

From Saturday’s cases, 12 from abroad and 2,827 from local transmissions.

A further 377 people were discharged having made a full recovery.

There are 22,327 currently being treated for COVID-19 in Thailand.

