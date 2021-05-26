Thailand scraps Mor Prom vaccine registration app

Thai PM orders allocation of COVID-19 vaccines as per pandemic situation instead of bookings

BANGKOK, (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered for the allocation of COVID-19 vaccines in proportion to the actual pandemic situation in different provinces, the country’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said Wednesday.

Given to the government-run CCSA to put on hold the planned allocation of vaccines on basis of the bookings made via the application “Doctors Ready”, Prayut’s latest directive was apparently designed to see to it that there will be enough doses of vaccines for the people nationwide from next month, according to CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin.

The provinces where a large number of infection cases have been reported should be given more doses than those with fewer cases, though the latter may have already booked for a relatively large number of doses, Taweesin said.

Meanwhile, the prime minister has confirmed 6 to 8 million doses of vaccines will be available for use throughout the country next month.

The authorities have planned to provide those doses for the people nationwide, according to the prime minister, who earlier declared the planned vaccination of the people “a mission on national agenda” and pledged to procure 150 million doses of vaccines for use within this year and next year.

