Thailand sees record COVID-19 death toll of nearly 100

BANGKOK, July 15 (Xinhua) — Thailand on Thursday reported a new daily record of 98 coronavirus deaths, raising the country’s total fatalities to 3,032, according to the data released by the Public Health Ministry.

More than 95 percent of the deaths have been recorded since early April, which marks the start of Thailand’s third wave and the country’s worst coronavirus outbreak so far.

The Southeast Asian country also reported 9,186 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total infections to 372,215.

Due to the increasing spread of the more infectious Delta variant, Thailand has recorded more than 8,000 daily cases seven days in a row.

