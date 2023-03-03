Thailand set to officially enter the hot season this weekend

Brace yourselves, Thailand is set to officially enter its hot season this weekend.

The Meteorological Department (TMD) has said that summer in Thailand will officially begin on Sunday March 5.

The TMD is predicting a scorching high of 43 degrees Celsius.

Hot and humid weather accompanied by thunderstorms are expected in March and April, with temperatures reaching around 35.5 degrees Celsius, slightly higher than the previous summer.

In the northern and northeastern regions of Thailand, the highest temperature during the hot season may reach 43 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the TMD predicts that the highest temperature for Bangkok will be around 38 to 39 degrees Celsius, and for other central provinces, it could be between 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

In Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi temperatures are expected to reach highs of 37-38 from March to mid-May.

comments