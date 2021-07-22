Thailand Signs Supply Agreement for 20 Million Doses of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government has signed a supply agreement for 20 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, with delivery expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

Department of Disease Control (DDC) Director-General Dr Opas Karnkawinpong signed the agreement with Deborah Seifert, Country Manager of Pfizer (Thailand) Ltd and Indochina on 20 July, witnessed by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Mr Anutin said Thailand has worked closely with Pfizer over the past three months, while Ms. Seifert added that this important agreement with the Thai government is part of Pfizer’s shared commitment to be part of the country’s efforts to drive down COVID-19 infections.

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) approved Pfizer shots for emergency use on 24 June , as its sixth approved coronavirus vaccine. It is used in a two-dose regimen, given 21 days apart.

The company said on Tuesday (20 July) that it plans to manufacture up to 3 billion doses of the vaccine for global supply by the end of this year.

comments