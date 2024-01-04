Thailand surpasses tourism target with over 28 million foreign visitors in 2023

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has reported that Thailand welcomed over 28 million foreign tourists in 2023 surpassing its target of 25 million.

Tourist arrivals in Thailand in 2023 generated 1.2 trillion baht in revenue.

A major boost in tourism numbers came towards the end of the year, attributed to the government’s policy changes. These included visa exemption measures for Chinese and Indian tourists, extended stays for Russian visitors, and simplified border crossing procedures for Malaysian tourists.

Additionally, the success was fueled by the collaborative efforts in organizing the Thailand Winter Festival, a project involving the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, TAT, the Ministry of Culture Bangkok, and various private sector partners.

Statistical data from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports for the period of January 1 to December 31, 2023, revealed that the top five source countries for tourists were Malaysia (4.56 million), China (3.52 million), South Korea (1.66 million), India (1.63 million), and Russia (1.48 million).

Furthermore, the New Year’s Eve festival, a nationwide celebration welcoming 2024, played a significant role in enhancing Thailand’s global image.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of TAT, said the event saw vibrant celebrations across various regions. In Bangkok, the festivities were marked by grand firework displays and spectacular sound and light shows. The highlight was the “Amazing Thailand Countdown to 2024” at the iconic Wat Arun Ratchawararam, which was broadcast live to over 347 million households worldwide on CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live.”

Other provinces like Nakhon Ratchasima, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Phanom, Roi Et, Suphan Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phuket, and Songkhla also hosted major countdown events, contributing to the festive atmosphere and further stimulating the nation’s economy.

comments