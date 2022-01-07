Thailand suspends Test & Go indefinitely, Sandbox expanded to more provinces

As expected, Thailand increased its COVID-19 restrictions on Friday (Jan 7) – but it wasn’t all bad news.

Friday’s press briefing saw the official confirmation of the continued suspension of the Test & Go scheme, which had allowed people who had been fully vaccinated to enter Thailand without the need to quarantine.

The scheme will remain suspended until further notice, said Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesperson.

However, people who have already applied for Test & Go can still enter Thailand until Jan 15.

“We will continue to halt the Test and Go procedure for now,” Taweesin said.

“We can still make changes if the situation improves, but for now we have to learn more about Omicron.”

Despite the suspension of Test & Go, Thailand will expand its so-called Sandbox scheme, which allows people to spend the first week in a particular destination before being allowed to travel to other parts of Thailand.

Dr Taweesin said the scheme would be expanded to Samui, Koh Phangan, Koh Tao, Phang Nga and Krabi.

From Jan 11, Thailand will also lift its entry ban on people travelling from eight African countries which had previously been regarded as high risk.

